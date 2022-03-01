Aizawl: A huge cache of war-like stores and explosives were recovered in south Mizoram’s Siaha district on the Indo-Myanmar border on Sunday.

Security forces and police apprehended two persons in connection with the seizure.

An Assam Rifles release said that the operation was carried out at Ainak village based on specific information.

On learning about the movement of two vehicles carrying explosives, the operation teaming combining Assam Rifles troopers and state policemen established a mobile check post on the Indo-Myanmar border where the movement of vehicles was anticipated, said.

The joint operation team intercepted the two vehicles from where a huge stash of war-like stores and explosives were recovered, the statement said.

Two persons, who transported the war-like stores have been apprehended, it said.

The recoveries included Belox-10 explosives (124.2kg), Granular explosives (121.5 kg), Gun powder explosives (49.9kg), 3,950 detonators, 120 Lellier & Belliot 30-06 bullets, 100 Lellier & Belliot .22 Hornet bullets, 12,000 meters of codex, and 106 tac shotgun ammunition belts, it said.

The two vehicles used for transporting the explosives and war-like stores have also been seized, it said.

The two accused were handed over to the state police.

On preliminary enquiry, it was found that the vehicles were hired by a Myanmar national for medical evacuation of Chin National Army (CNA) cadres to Aizawl, the Assam Rifles statement also said.

It further said that consignments were heading to Myanmar to support the action of Chinland Defense Force (CDF), which is fighting against the military regime.