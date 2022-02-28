Dibrugarh: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) has bagged the prestigious “Golden Bird National Award 2021-22” in Gold Award on “Best HR Response towards Pandemic” in polymer industry.

Asit Das, General Manager (HR) gave the presentation on the aforesaid topic before the eminent Jury Members Dr. Avdesh Mathur , Former CEO , STQC Certification Services & Sr. Director Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Govt. Of India and Anuj Arya, Seasoned EHS/OHS/Fire-Safety.

There was stiff competition in the category where companies like NPTC, Hindalco Industries Limited, Welsum India Limited, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd, HPCL, ONGC, Meinhardt Epcm (India) Private Limited, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. Kansai Nerolac Paints and Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages participated in the presentation along with BCPL.