Mizoram governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and chief minister Zoramthanga welcomed Centre’s decision to reduce “disturbed areas” under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the Northeast after decades.

“I, on behalf of the people of Mizoram thank Shri Narendra Modi ji and Shri Amit Shah Ji for the historic decision of reducing disturbed areas under AFSPA. North-East is witnessing peace due to the efforts of GOI,” Kambhampati tweeted.

The governor also conveyed his heartfelt congratulation to the people of Assam, Nagaland and Manipur in particular and all Northeast states in general.

He strongly believed that the historic decision will accelerate the progress of peace and stability in the region.

Also read: Centre reduces ‘disturbed areas’ under AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga also took to Twitter to thank Modi and Amit Shah.

“Thank you Shri @narendramodi ji Shri @AmitShah ji. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. #NorthEastIndia is One,” he said.

Zoramthanga hailed the historic decision of the Centre as a very bold and wise decision.

“A very bold yet wise decision from a government who truly cares about the developmental welfare of its own people,” he said.

“May this humane virtue of #Peace be a torch-bearing usher for countless prosperity to the North-Eastern Region,” the chief minister said in another tweet in which he tagged chief ministers of Assam, Nagaland and Manipur.

Also read: Nagaland: NH-2 blockade against Manipur temporarily lifted

The Centre on Thursday withdrew the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in some parts of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades.

“In a significant step, GoI under the decisive leadership of PM Shi Narendra Modi Ji has decided to reduce disturbed areas under AFSPA in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades,” Amit Shah said in a tweet.

He said that the reduction in areas under AFSPA is a result of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development due to the consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in North-East by the Narendra Modi government.

The AFSPA was enacted by the British to suppress the “Quit India Movement” in 1942.

Also read: Assam: Guwahati municipal corporation elections postponed, to be held on April 22

It was promulgated by the Indian parliament in 1958.

The legislation allows the armed forces to control and maintain public order in areas designated as ‘disturbed’.

It accords special power to security forces to open fire, arrest people without warrants, enter and search without warrant in disturbed areas.

Terming it “a draconian law”, civil society groups and human rights activists in the Northeast have been demanding the withdrawal of the AFSPA from the region claiming human rights violations by security forces.

Also read: Lynching in Tripura indicates law and order crisis: Manik Sarkar

The AFSPA was no longer in force in Mizoram from about 1978-1979, according to sources.

The act has also been already withdrawn from Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh except for two polling stations.