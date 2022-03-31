AGARTALA: The leader of the Opposition Manik Sarkar said that repeated incidents of lynching are indicative of law and order deterioration.

Referring to the recent incident of the brutal murder of 26-years old Litan Miah, Sarkar said, “Such incidents have been also reported from the area earlier. It highlights the law and order crisis emerging there. Steps should be taken to ensure the safety of people living under the jurisdiction of Jatrapur police station.”

The area where the incident was reported falls under the constituency of Sarkar.

In a written statement, Sarkar condemned the incident and demanded strict punitive measures against the perpetrators of the crime. He said people of the area are in anguish centring the incident.

“I am requesting the higher officials of the police department to make efforts to ensure safety and security of people’s life and property in the area,” he wrote.

The deceased was thrashed mercilessly in suspicion of being a cattle lifter but no evidence to substantiate the allegations is available from the police or the locals.