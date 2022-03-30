AGARTALA: CPIM leader Jahar Lal Debnath, also a member of the Santirbazar divisional secretariat body came under attack when he was en route to the police station to lodge a complaint. Reportedly, Debnath went to Santirbazar to lodge a complaint against an incident of theft that took place at Bir Chandra Manu Saheed Smriti Bhavan in the South Tripura district of Tripura.

“Initially he shared the information with police through WhatsApp but the police insisted that he visit the police station physically and file his complaint. Accordingly, he reached the house of Uttam Biswas to take him along to the police station”, said CPIM leader and MLA Sudhan Das.

Das met the injured leader at GBP hospital Agartala along with other senior party leaders in the evening. “Before they could venture out for the police station, a group of BJP supporters stormed into the house of Biswas and launched unprovoked attacks.

Debnath sustained grievous injuries on his head as attackers rained in repeated blows on his head with helmets.

South Tripura President of BJP Yuva Morcha Suman Debnath led the attackers and he was himself passing instructions to the BJP supporters for the attacks”, alleged Das.

Das sought strict punitive measures against the perpetrators and claimed that the attack was another instance of BJP’s hooliganism in the state.

“Ever since the BJP came to power, opposition party workers are at the receiving end of political vengeance. Our leaders are being attacked every now and then. This should stop and on behalf of our party, we are demanding strict action against the culprits”, said Das.