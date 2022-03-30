Guwahati: Three persons suspected to be poachers were arrested from the Raimona National Park in Gossaigaon on Tuesday.

The trio were arrested based on inputs about the presence of a few poachers in a village.

The team investigating the matter arrested them while they were hiding inside the forest area.

Following their arrest, they recovered three hand-made guns, deer antlers and several other items used for poaching.

All the items were kept hidden in Kachugaon’s Bharat Nagar village.

The persons were identified as Elus Hasda (40), Augustin Hasda (35) and Lathru Murmu (50).

They are accused of killing several wild animals over the last couple of months.

However, following their apprehension, the All Santal Students’ Union (ASSU) claimed they were not poachers.

The organisation also demanded their unconditional release accusing the forest department and SSB of targeting the innocent Adivasis of the area as poachers.