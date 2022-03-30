Guwahati: A woman was stabbed to death by her husband in Assam’s Mariani on Tuesday night.

The accused has been identified as Lakshmiram Karmakar and the victim was his wife Chambari Karmakar.

He allegedly stabbed her with a machete.

As per the police, the accused after committing the crime was trying to bury his wife and erase all evidence but the neighbours came to know after seeing him over the wall.

Suspecting something terrible had occurred, the neighbours call the police.

On reaching the site, the police recovered the dead body and arrested Karmakar from the spot before he could make a run.

Locals accused him of being abusive towards his wife and also claimed that he used to assault her quite often.

He has been arrested and the police are investigating the matter to trace if he was assisted by anyone else in killing the woman.