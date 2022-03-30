Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged the activists of the BJP’s youth outfit BJYM attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house and broke CCTV cameras.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a tweet accused the police of escorting the “BJP goons” to the residence of the Chief Minister instead of stopping them.

The AAP alleged that the CCTV cameras and security barriers were also broken by the BJP activists.

Sisodia in a tweet wrote, “Anti-social elements have broken CCTV cameras and security barriers by attacking Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal Ji’s house in Delhi. The boom barrier on the gate has also been broken.”

He claimed that the BJP “goons” were escorted to the door of the house by the “BJP police”.

AAP in another tweet said, “Attack on CM Kejriwal done with the support of Delhi police. BJP has become so furious that it is plotting to kill Kejriwal ji. BJP fears that only Kejriwal can give competition to PM Modi, therefore wants to kill him.”

AAP spokesperson and MP Raghav Chadha said that the attack on the Chief Minister is highly condemnable.

“In the presence of police, these goons broke barricades, broke CCTV cameras. In the fury of Punjab’s defeat, the BJP got down to such poor politics,” he tweeted.

AAP Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said the attack on Kejriwal in the presence of police is a cowardly act.

“The anger of the BJP is clearly visible in Punjab due to the crushing defeat at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party. The attack on the house of Chief Minister Delhi, @arvindkejriwal ji in the presence of police is a cowardly act. Now it is clear that BJP is only afraid of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal,” the Punjab CM tweeted.