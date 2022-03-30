Petrol and diesel prices continue to soar at an unprecedented rate in Assam.

In Guwahati – the capital city of Assam – price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 mark on Wednesday.

Petrol price at Guwahati in Assam was recorded at Rs 100.78 on Wednesday.

On the other hand, diesel price in Guwahati was recorded at Rs 86.79.

Fuel prices in India have continued to soar in the past one week.

While, petrol price increased by 89 paise, diesel price increased by 85 paise on Wednesday.

Hike in fuel prices in Assam have added further burden on the commuters in the state.

Common people in Assam are already feeling the heat due to high prices of essential commodities.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has announced a three-phased campaign against price hikes.

The Congress will launch Mehngai-mukt Bharat Abhiyaan campaign in protest against price rise.

As part of the campaign, it would hold rallies and marches across India from March 31 to April 7.