The Assam government is committed on fulfilling its poll promise of giving one lakh jobs before the completion of one year of the government on May 10 this year.

This was stated by Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog.

During campaigning for the Assam Assembly elections last year, the BJP had promised of generating one lakh jobs within a year of forming government in the state.

On May 10 last year, the new government in Assam was formed with Himanta Biswa Sarma taking oath as chief minister.

Also read: Assam Congress slams AIUDF ahead of Rajya Sabha elections, accuses Ajmal of ‘selling’ MLAs to BJP

Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog informed that recruitment process for various departments in the state is underway.

She added that the state government is committed to fulfil its promise of generating one lakh jobs.

The Asam finance minister informed that recruitment process to fill up 84,244 posts is underway.

Neog said that as many as 104 jobs in the health department, 123 in home department and 930 in the education department have already been given.