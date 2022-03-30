The unity of the opposition in Assam has come under question after the Congress party in the state slammed the AIUDF ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in the state.

The Assam Congress teared into the ranks of the Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF party calling it dhokebaaz (traitor).

The Assam Congress has accused the AIUDF of ‘selling’ allegiance of five of its MLAs to the BJP for the Rajya Sabha elections.

“AIUDF has sold five of its MLAs to the BJP. Therefore, the AIUDF can be called as Agar Industries Undemocratic Dhokabaaz Front,” Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah said.

This statement from the Assam Congress chief came barely a week after the opposition stood together for filing of nomination of incumbent Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora.

Meanwhile, the Assam BJP has rubbished the allegations saying that the Congress and AIUDF are the two sides of the same coin.

Elections for two Rajya Sabha seats from Assam are scheduled to be held on Thursday (March 31).

While the BJP-led alliance in Assam fielded two candidates, the Congress party has nominated one candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Pabitra Margherita of the BJP, Rwngra Narzary of BJP’s ally – UPPL and Ripun Bora of the Congress party filed their nomination papers.