Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, took a dig at the Congress over the border disputes with neighbouring Meghalaya.

Commenting on the signing of the historic agreement between the state governments of Assam and Meghalaya, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the border disputes between the two states could have been resolved much earlier, had the previous Congress governments in the two states showed intent.

“In 1970s, Meghalaya was carved out from Assam. Congress could have resolved this (border disputes between Assam and Meghalaya). Both the states kept fighting resulting in casualties,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He added: “We are working on peace, heritage and development (PHD) model for overall development in the Northeast.”

The Assam chief minister further expressed gratitude towards the BJP-led central government for pursuing the matter of resolving border disputes between Assam and Meghalaya.

“The initiation of resolution of 50 years old border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya has been done today. This historic milestone could only be achieved because of the continuous effort of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Notably, Assam and Meghalaya, on Tuesday, signed a historic agreement to resolve border disputes.

The agreement which has been signed between Assam and Meghalaya will resolve border disputes in at least six areas of difference.

The agreement was signed between the chief minister of Assam and Meghalaya – Himanta Biswa Sarma and Conrad Sangma respectively to resolve the 50-year-old pending boundary dispute between the two states.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi in the presence of union home minister Amit Shah.

After signing the agreement Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “It is a historic day for us. After this MoU, in the next 6-7 months, we aim to resolve the issue of the remaining disputed sites.”

He added: “We will work towards making the Northeast region a growth engine in the country.”

“Union home minister also requested to resolve the border disputes between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. I had a meeting with Arunachal CM where we formed a road map to settle 122 disputed points. Initial discussions have started with the CMs of Mizoram and Nagaland,” the Assam CM further said.

“Firstly, I want to thank HM Amit Shah for giving us the direction to resolve the border disputes in the North-Eastern states. Today the first phase of the resolution has been done. It could only be possible because of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

He added: “I also want to thank all members of the committee and the officers from both states. We will try to resolve further differences between our states at the earliest.”

“Today, a 50-year-old pending boundary dispute between Assam and Meghalaya has been resolved. 6 out of 12 points of the dispute has been resolved, which comprises nearly 70% of the boundary. The remaining 6 points will be resolved at the earliest,” union home minister Amit Shah said.

He added: “Since 2014, Modi Ji has made numerous efforts for the development of the northeast region. Today, I congratulate Assam CM and Meghalaya CM and their teams on the signing of the agreement to resolve their boundary dispute.”

Historic Day for #NorthEast??



Hon'ble Assam CM Shri @HimantaBiswa & Hon'ble Meghalaya CM Shri @SangmaConrad signed an agreement to resolve the 50-year-old pending boundary dispute between their states in the presence of Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah. pic.twitter.com/Cd8Wm2S6vM — MDoNER India (@MDoNER_India) March 29, 2022