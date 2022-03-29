The Assam government has stated that it does not have complete data on “doubtful voters” in the state.

This was stated by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the state assembly.

“Currently the government does not have the complete data on doubtful voters, as the matter is under the election commission,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Assam CM informed that foreigners’ tribunals have till January 31 declared 1,44,099 people as “doubtful voters”.

However, he clarified that the Assam government does not have the names and addresses of the declared “doubtful voters”.

Sarma added that as many as 185 people are being kept in six transit camps that house declared foreigners.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma further said that till date as many as 1047 people have been released on bail from the transit camps.

However, the Assam home department does not have their details.

At least 499 declared foreigners have been deported from the state since 2010, Sarma added.