Assam and Meghalaya, on Tuesday, signed a historic agreement to resolve border disputes.

The agreement which has been signed between Assam and Meghalaya will resolve border disputes in at least six areas of difference.

The agreement was signed between the chief minister of Assam and Meghalaya – Himanta Biswa Sarma and Conrad Sangma respectively to resolve the 50-year-old pending boundary dispute between the two states.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi in the presence of union home minister Amit Shah.

After signing the agreement Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “It is a historic day for us. After this MoU, in the next 6-7 months, we aim to resolve the issue of the remaining disputed sites.”

He added: “We will work towards making the Northeast region a growth engine in the country.”

“Union home minister also requested to resolve the border disputes between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. I had a meeting with Arunachal CM where we formed a road map to settle 122 disputed points. Initial discussions have started with the CMs of Mizoram and Nagaland,” the Assam CM further said.

“Firstly, I want to thank HM Amit Shah for giving us the direction to resolve the border disputes in the North-Eastern states. Today the first phase of the resolution has been done. It could only be possible because of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

He added: “I also want to thank all members of the committee and the officers from both states. We will try to resolve further differences between our states at the earliest.”

“Today, a 50-year-old pending boundary dispute between Assam and Meghalaya has been resolved. 6 out of 12 points of the dispute has been resolved, which comprises nearly 70% of the boundary. The remaining 6 points will be resolved at the earliest,” union home minister Amit Shah said.

He added: “Since 2014, Modi Ji has made numerous efforts for the development of the northeast region. Today, I congratulate Assam CM and Meghalaya CM and their teams on the signing of the agreement to resolve their boundary dispute.”