Heroin worth over Rs 5 crore have been seized by the police in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The heroin consignment was seized by a team of Karbi Anglong police at Laharijan area under Bokajan police station in Assam.

The heroin weighing 711.06 grams concealed in two bags with 55 soap boxes were seized by the police in a raid.

The drugs were seized from a vehicle coming from Dimapur in Nagaland that was intercepted by the police in Karbi Anglong district in Assam.

Three persons who were onboard the vehicle have also been arrested by the police in connection with the seizure.

Two mobile phones and Rs 26,000 in cash were also seized, police informed.