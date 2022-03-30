Shillong: Assam and Meghalaya signed a “historic agreement” to resolve border disputes but just after a day there are allegations that the pact was signed without any consultation with the stakeholders.

Fingers were pointed at Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for not consulting the matter with any stakeholders that may be affected.

The agreement which has been signed between Assam and Meghalaya is said to resolve border disputes in at least six areas of difference.

A letter by the Durbar of Khlieh Nongsynshar Raid Mylliem Syiemship (DKNRMS) was addressed to the Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) opposed the agreement between Assam and Meghalaya six days before it was signed.

The letter was sent to the Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) through Vincent Pala, the Member of Parliament from Shillong.

DKNRMS stated that the proposed Memorandum of Understanding to be given into effect between the State of Assam and the State of Meghalaya in regard to the settlement of the border dispute is arrived at hastily without any consultation or consent of the traditional Heads, the Village Durbars, the local people, the landowners and the District Council who would be adversely affected by such decision.

“Hence, we request that the same may be looked into and maybe decided according to the popular will of the people of the area”, the letter added.

The DKNRMS stated that the same issue has been raised by the United Khasi and Jaintia Hills District Council since June 1974 bringing to the notice all concerns that the boundary dispute between the two states should have been in accordance with the Notification published way back in the year 1876.

The letter added another point stating, “It is also stated that a committee was formed way back in 1967 where it had resolved to implement the said notification of the year 1876.”

They also claimed that the people residing, occupying, cultivating, etc., along Pillangkata – Khanapara bordering Assam and Meghalaya are “not willing” to be included under the State of Assam and they do prefer to be within the boundary and jurisdiction of the State of Meghalaya.

The DKNRMS further requested the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and all its members that the people residing within boundary dispute would like to be within the State of Meghalaya as per the notification of the year 1876.

The points in the letter indicate that the agreement between Conrad Sangma and Himanta Biswa Sarma may have been signed without the consultation of all stakeholders including the residents of the disputed areas.

Many border residents have complained and protested against the decision.