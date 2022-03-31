Elections to the Guwahati municipal corporation in Assam have been postponed.

The elections to the Guwahati municipal corporation would now be held on April 22.

Counting of votes would be held on April 24.

The development has been confirmed by the Assam state election commission on Thursday.

Earlier the elections to the Guwahati municipal corporation were slated to be held on April 19.

The decision to postpone the elections was taken as it coincided with the week-long Bohag Bihu celebrations in Assam.

“The State Election Commission, Assam having considered the Bohag Bihu being the main cultural festival of Assam and the date of poll falls within the 7 (seven) days period of Bohag Bihu Festival, revises the date of poll and counting of GMC Election, 2022,” an official order stated.

The order added: “There was consensus amongst the participants to postpone the poll by a few days to honour and celebrate the Bohag Bihu.”