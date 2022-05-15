Deputy chief minister of Meghalaya and senior leader of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) – Prestone Tynsong has said that the uniform civil code is “not acceptable”.

“Theoretically it sounds easy (to implement uniform civil code), but practically it is not,” said Meghalaya deputy CM Prestone Tynsong.

He said that the implementation of the uniform civil code will result in conflict, as India is home to diverse cultures and religions that cannot be bound by a uniform law.

“India is a diverse land and even in Meghalaya, so if we say that everything will be uniform, then a conflict will erupt,” said Prestone Tynsong.

The Meghalaya deputy chief minister further said that the ruling NPP in Meghalaya will not accept the implementation of uniform civil code.

“Though, it is not announced officially, so what I want to say is from the government or the party (NPP), it will not be acceptable as there will be many conditions involved,” Tynsong said.

The Uniform Civil Code, notably, is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender, and sexual orientation.

Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.