Former Meghalaya chief minister and TMC leader Mukul Sangma has said that the move of the five Congress MLAs to join the NPP-led MDA government in the state is “not surprising”.

Mukul Sangma said that the NPP (National People’s Party) was in touch with the Congress legislators, ever since Shillong MP Vincent Pala took over charge as Meghalaya Congress chief.

“Whatever development we have seen is nothing surprising. We knew that this was going to happen. There were background parleys after Vincent Pala became the PCC president,” said Mukul Sangma.

He added: “It’s not only happening in Meghalaya, but also in Manipur. NPP has been exploiting the disharmony within the Congress party.”

Five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya ‘pledged’ their support to the MDA government in Meghalaya “to strengthen” it further.

The five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya: Ampareen Lyngdoh, Mayralborn Syiem, Mohendro Rapsang, Kimfa Marbaniang and PT Sawkmie met chief minister Conrad Sangma and extended their support to the government.

“The five Meghalaya Congress MLAs have decided to join the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance administration in the benefit of the people of the state, particularly our individual constituencies,” CLP leader Ampareen Lyngdoh had said.

Notably, Congress’ rival – the BJP is also a partner of the ruling MDA coalition government in Meghalaya.

Earlier, as many as 12 MLAs, including former CM Mukul Sangma, had quit the Congress and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).