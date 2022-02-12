The five Congress MLAs, who recently joined the NPP-led MDA government in Meghalaya, are likely to face suspension.

This was informed by Meghalaya Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Vincent Pala.

Pala said that all the five MLAs would be served with show-cause notices by the Comgress party for ‘supporting’ the MDA government in Meghalaya.

On February 8, five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya ‘pledged’ their support to the MDA government “to strengthen” it.

Also read: No problem with Congress joining MDA government: Meghalaya BJP

The five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya: Ampareen Lyngdoh, Mayralborn Syiem, Mohendro Rapsang, Kimfa Marbaniang and PT Sawkmie met chief minister Conrad Sangma and extended their support to the government.

“The five Meghalaya Congress MLAs have decided to join the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance administration in the benefit of the people of the state, particularly our individual constituencies,” CLP leader Ampareen Lyngdoh had said.