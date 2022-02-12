The Meghalaya BJP has said that it has no problem with Congress joining the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government in state, of which, it is also a partner.

The MDA government in Meghalaya is the first and only state in the country to have both BJP and Congress as partners.

Notably, on February 8, five Meghalaya Congress MLAs joined the NPP-led MDA government in the state.

Speaking on the development, BJP national vice president Chuba Ao said that Meghalaya is showing the path to a truly “Congress-mukt” India.

He clarified that the BJP will not pull out of the government because of the arrival of the Congress in the government.

“There is no more Congress in Meghalaya. A Congress-mukt Meghalaya is under process,” Chuba Ao said.

However, Ao criticised Meghalaya chief minister and NPP national president Conrad Sangma for “not keeping in loop” the BJP over political developments.

“We were neglected. We will write to the chief minister as alliance partner to know what is going on in the government,” Ao said.