DIBRUGARH: Dr Binita Pathak, assistant professor, department of physics at Dibrugarh University, has been selected for the prestigious SERB-Women Excellence Award 2022 by the science and engineering research board, India.

This award is bestowed on young women scientists who demonstrate potential for research excellence.

Dr. Binita Pathak was previously selected for associateship by the Indian Academy of Sciences (IASc), Bangalore in 2020.

She was also the first from Dibrugarh University to have been selected for the same.

In addition to Dr Pathak, Dr Ankur Bharali, head & associate professor, department of mathematics at the Dibrugarh University, was also awarded the teachers’ associateship for research excellence (TARE), by the science & engineering research board, department of science and technology, government of India in December 2021.

This will facilitate Dr Bharali to visit Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati, three months in a year for three years to work with Prof Bikash Bhattacharjya, Department of Mathematics, IITG.