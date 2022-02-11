AGARTALA: A total of seven NLFT cadres belonging to the Parimal Debbarma faction of the proscribed outfit surrendered before different security forces in the last 24 hours.

Five NLFT cadres surrendered before Assam Rifles at the Anandabazar area under Tripura’s Dhalai district while two members of the outlawed organization laid down arms before the Special Branch of Tripura police at North Tripura.

“Agartala Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters 21 Sector Assam Rifles and Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) along with Assam Rifles Field Intelligence Team persuaded five NLFT (PD) cadres at Anand Bazaar Police Station in Dhalai district, Tripura to surrender”, an AR press statement said.

The joint operation was launched based on the inputs generated by the Field Intelligence team.

“Based on the input received from Field Intelligence Team and Wireless Experimental Unit regarding the presence of five NLFT (PD) cadres a joint operation was launched by Agartala Battalion along with Field Intelligence Team on 11 February 2022 leading to surrender of Khojendra Reang, Sapansa Tripura, Jaluksa Tripura, Jubaranjan Tripura and Jubaranjan Tripura”, said the statement.

“During preliminary interrogation, cadres have revealed that they had joined NLFT (PD) organization in Bangladesh NLFT camp with other extremist cadres. The cadres from their field experience learnt that their cause for the Independence of Tripura has lost its relevance. On the other hand, the NLFT (PD) group is facing a serious financial organizational crisis. Feeling frustrated with the present predicament of NLFT organization and continuous pressure of Security Forces”, the statement further added.

Meanwhile, two NLFT (PD) cadres namely Ezamoni Reang (35) and Hakimrai Reang (36) surrendered before the Special Branch of Tripura Police on Thursday last in North Tripura district.