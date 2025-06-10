Guwahati: Sonam Raghuvanshi, wife of the late Raja Raghuvanshi and the prime accused in his murder, is being transported from Uttar Pradesh to Meghalaya by state police for further investigation.

Currently in Kolkata, she is expected to reach Shillong by midnight.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The 24-year-old’s interrogation is considered crucial, as her in-laws remain skeptical of the police’s claim that she conspired with her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, to kill her husband.

So far, five people have been arrested in connection with the case, including Raj and three alleged contract killers.

Sonam was arrested on Monday from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, after she approached a roadside eatery owner seeking help to contact her family. She initially claimed her husband was murdered during a robbery and that she was drugged and transported to Uttar Pradesh.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, police allege a more sinister plot. Investigations revealed that Sonam and Raja changed their honeymoon plans from Assam to Meghalaya, where the murder took place on May 23.

According to police, hired killers allegedly arranged by Raj met the couple during a walk and, upon Sonam’s signal at a secluded spot, killed Raja.

Raja’s body was discovered in a gorge days later, with deep machete wounds confirming it was a case of homicide. Police say Raj, though he didn’t travel to Meghalaya, orchestrated the crime by hiring his friends as hitmen.

Following the murder, Sonam fled to Guwahati and then traveled by train to Indore, where she reunited with Raj. From there, they arranged a vehicle that took her to Uttar Pradesh, where she was eventually apprehended.