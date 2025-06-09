Guwahati: The father of Sonam Raghuvanshi, who was recently arrested for her alleged involvement in the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, has strongly denied the charges and demanded a CBI investigation into the case.

Sonam was traced to a roadside eatery in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday and taken into custody after a multi-day search. This followed the shocking discovery of Raja’s semi-decomposed body at the bottom of a gorge near the Weisawdong Falls parking area in the Riat Arliang region.

Speaking to the media, Sonam’s father, Devi Singh, insisted on her innocence and expressed unwavering faith in his daughter.

“My daughter is innocent. I trust her completely. She cannot do something like this. Their marriage had the blessings of both families,” he said.

“She reached a dhaba in Ghazipur, crying, and called her brother from there. The police went and picked her up. I haven’t spoken to her yet.”

Devi Singh further accused the Meghalaya Police of constructing a false narrative to implicate his daughter.

“Why would my daughter kill her husband? The police are lying. She was not arrested in Meghalaya-she came to Ghazipur on her own,” he claimed.

Demanding justice, Singh called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

“We plan to meet the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Amit Shah to request a CBI inquiry. The truth will come out, and those falsely accusing my daughter will be held accountable.”

Sonam’s mother also reacted to the developments, expressing mixed emotions—relief at her daughter being found and grief over Raja’s tragic death.

“We’re thankful she’s alive, but the pain remains. We’ve lost Raja. Now, we just want the truth—who killed him and why.”

According to Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang, Raja was allegedly killed by contract killers hired by Sonam during their honeymoon. The DGP confirmed that Sonam surrendered at Nandganj police station in Uttar Pradesh before being arrested.

Three other suspects-one from Uttar Pradesh and two from Indore-have also been arrested in connection with the case during overnight raids by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).