Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or jobs in Meghalaya Police Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Police Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Software Developer, Database Administrator, UI / UX Developer on contractual basis.

Name of posts :

Software Developer

Database Administrator

UI / UX Developer

No. of posts :

Software Developer : 1

Database Administrator : 1

UI / UX Developer : 1

Qualification & Experience :

A minimum of Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology, or a related field from a recognized university with more than 60% marks or equivalent CGPA.

Proficiency in:

Programming languages (especially PHP and Javascript)

Database systems (SQL and NoSQL) with ability to write complex and efficient queries (for database administrator)

Frameworks like Laravel, or .NET.

Strong foundation in Data Structures and Algorithms

Modular and Scalable app development

API based programming

Version control and Git

Testing frameworks and debugging tools

Strong analytical abilities

Remuneration :

Software Developer : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Database Administrator : Rs. 50,000/- per month

UI / UX Developer : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age Limit :

Minimum age : 21 years (as on 01.01.2025)

Maximum age : 35 years (as on 01.01.2025)

Job Roles :

Software developer: Development of applications (web based and android), management of code base and application security as per CERT IN guidelines.

Database administrator: Management of database server, programming of SQL queries, and application security as per CERT-IN guidelines.

UI/ UX developer: Development of application front end (web and android) and accessibility compliance

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications via email to [email protected] in soft copy as per the format annexed as Form A. The subject of the email shall be: “Application for contractual post – 2025”

The last date of accepting applications is 25.03.2025. Application received after the deadline would not be accepted.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here