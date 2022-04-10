Shillong: Gambegre MLA Saleng Sangma on Sunday warned the youth in Meghalaya to stay cautious before accepting any jobs outside the state.

He made the statement after the reports of 8-12 youths from his constituency being stranded in Mumbai after they were allegedly duped with job offers.

All the stranded youths are said to be below 18-years of age.

Saleng added that he is in contact with the police from both Meghalaya and Mumbai so that the youth can be brought back safely.

Speaking to the media he said that several people are coming from outside and are taking the youth from the state on the pretext of giving them jobs. This has been seen to be a threat as these are traps.

He added, “I want to make our youths aware that they should not fall into such a trap.”

He added that the youth are being lured and duped as many in the state are in desperate need of a job.