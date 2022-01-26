The tableau from the Northeast state of Meghalaya that participated at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Wednesday was one of the main attraction of the event as it paid tribute to women-led cooperative societies.

Besides, it also highlighted 50 years of Meghalaya attaining statehood.

Meghalaya, by the means of its tableau paid tribute to the contributions of women-led cooperative societies and self-help groups (SHGs) towards the economy of the state.

The tableau showcased bamboo and cane handicrafts that have become much popular in recent times.

These handicrafts are usually done by the women-led cooperative societies and SHGs, success of which has contributed towards Meghalaya’s economy.

The front part of the tableau depicts a woman weaving a bamboo basket, along with several bamboo and cane products of Meghalaya on display.

The rear of the tableau depicts traditional farming and processing of Lakadong turmeric.

Lakadong turmeric has attained global fame thanks to endless efforts of women-led cooperative societies and SHGs from Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.