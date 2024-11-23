Guwahati: The Meghalaya Users Forum (MUF) has urged the Assam government to investigate the suspicious deaths of two youths from Meghalaya at a rehabilitation centre in Assam.

Rickelson Jyrwa and Meban Syndor were undergoing treatment at the Better Living Wellness Foundation and Alive Again Foundation, respectively.

According to the MUF, the two youths were allegedly tortured for months, and photographic evidence shows them with severe bruises and torture marks.

The forum has expressed concern over the safety and accountability standards of rehabilitation centres in Assam.

The MUF requested the Anti-Drugs and Prohibition Council, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, and the Association of Drug Rehabilitation Council to initiate an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

They have also demanded that the Alive Again Foundation comply with established protocols for safety and accountability.

The forum has further requested that the administration strengthen oversight mechanisms for rehabilitation centres in Assam to prevent such incidents in the future and consider banning centres that fail to meet safety and accountability standards.