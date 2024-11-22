Meghalaya HC directs state govt to ban plastic

Shillong: To curb plastic pollution, the Meghalaya High Court has directed the state government to issue administrative orders banning the manufacture, marketing, and use of plastic until substitutes are developed.

The court’s directive, issued by a division bench consisting of Chief Justice Indra Prassana Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh, also ordered the seizure of plastics less than 120 microns in width and the inspection of public places to recover such items.

This decision came after the court heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by High Court lawyer Phuyosa Yobin, seeking a complete ban on plastics in Meghalaya.

The court referred to its previous order on August 16, 2024, which directed the state government to take steps to ban plastic items.

The court stated that until a substitute for plastic is found, the government should take regulatory measures to curb the use of plastic products.

The Meghalaya government has submitted an affidavit stating its efforts to comply with the August order, including seizing plastic containers and taking steps towards plastic waste management.

The court has granted the government more time to fully implement the order and has directed the Forest and Environment Department to file another affidavit by March 11, 2025.