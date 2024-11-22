Digboi: The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has expressed deep concern over the slow progress of the road widening project from Digboi-Bogapani to Ledu in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The project, undertaken by M/S Infra Corp Pvt Ltd, has been plagued by delays and technical lapses.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a stern letter dated November 19, 2024, NHIDCL reminded the EPC contractor, M/S RK Infracorp Pvt Ltd, of the project’s deadline of December 6, 2025. The letter highlighted significant delays in mobilization, missed milestones, and inadequate progress, despite the availability of right-of-way.

The NHIDCL also issued a Cure Notice on June 24, 2024, directing the contractor to rectify the defaults within 60 days. However, the contractor has failed to meet the required standards.

Additional issues have been raised regarding the unavailability of essential technical staff at the work site and the stocking of unapproved materials.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A letter dated November 20, 2024, pointed out the absence of a Material Engineer and other lab technicians, which could compromise the quality of work.

The contractor has also allegedly failed to obtain necessary clearances for its concrete mixture plant.

The contractor is accused of stocking unapproved materials and operating a concrete mixture plant without the necessary environmental clearances.

Given the persistent negligence and non-compliance, NHIDCL officials have indicated that the contract with M/S RK Infracorp Pvt Ltd may be terminated to expedite the project and ensure timely delivery of road infrastructure to the people of Upper Assam.