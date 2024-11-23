Guwahati: At least eight persons were detained in Nagaon, Assam by the police for allegedly pelting stones at a three-year-old female Bengal tiger and severely injuring the big cat.

The tiger, which had strayed into human habitation from the Kamakhya Reserve Forest, was pelted with stones and bricks while trying to cross the Kolong River.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam Assembly Bypolls: BJP-led alliance poised for 5-0 victory

The attack on November 20 left the tiger with severe injuries on its left thigh, head, and both eyes, affecting its vision.

An eye specialist is set to examine the tiger, but initial indications suggest that its vision is permanently damaged, making it impossible for the tiger to be released back into the wild.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: Four killed, three injured in road accident in Bajali

The Assam police following an FIR being filed detained eight persons in connection with the attack, and they are likely to be arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The police are still questioning the detainees, who were identified through video footage of the attack.