GUWAHATI: Meghalaya governor Brigadier (retired) BD Mishra has called for according top priority to environmental conservation efforts.

Meghalaya governor Brigadier (retired) BD Mishra was speaking at the 70th Plenary of the North Eastern Council (NEC), which was chaired by union home minister Amit Shah at Guwahati in Assam.

The Meghalaya governor also highlighted the challenges of Meghalaya and said that climate change and anthropogenic conditions have put the state under severe strain.

Meghalaya governor Brigadier (retired) BD Mishra stated that nearly 80 percent of the state’s population is dependent on natural resources for sustaining varied forms of agri-based livelihoods.

Describing Meghalaya as a “land of immense opportunities and also resources challenges”, Mishra said, “Meghalaya, which is celebrating the 50th year of statehood, is committed to continuously improving the standards of living of its citizens and transforming Meghalaya among the top 10 States of the country by the end of the decade.”

The Meghalaya governor further said that the Northeast region underwent huge transformations over the last few years.