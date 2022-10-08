New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned former Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik over his allegations that he was offered bribes worth Rs 300 crores for clearing two files.

According to reports, Malik was called for questioning on Thursday at CBI headquarters in Delhi where he was quizzed for several hours.

CBI filed two FIRs and searched 14 locations across the country over the bribery allegations of Malik.

In April, CBI conducted raids in six states and registered two FIRs on allegations of corruption.

Earlier, Malik had alleged at a public meeting, that when he was Jammu and Kashmir Governor, he was offered Rs 300 crores bribe to clear two files related to a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and work related to Kiru hydroelectric power project in the state.