NEW DELHI: The central bureau of investigation (CBI) has blamed the Gurugam hospital for the mysterious death of Nagaland-based air hostess Rosy Sangma.

The CBI has stated that it was due to negligence on part of the Gurugam (Haryana) hospital that led to the death of Nagaland-based air hostess Rosy Sangma.

On the other hand, Rosy Sangma’s nephew Samuel Sangma died by suicide following the death of his aunt and assault on him by the hospital staff for filming Rosy’s body while in the hospital.

The CBI has submitted a confidential report in regards to the two deaths to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The case was handed over to the CBI following a directive of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) after receiving a complaint from Assam-based Garo Development Council (GDC) chairman Alex K Sangma.

Rosy Sangma hailed from Dimapur in Nagaland and was staying in New Delhi.

Also read: Nagaland govt issues 18-point directives to schools to prevent child lifting

She was admitted to the Gurugam-based Alfaa Health Care Hospital after suffering from pain in both her hands and right leg along with loose motions and menstrual bleeding.

The CBI, in its report, stated there was gross negligence on part of the hospital.

The CBI report states that even though Rosy Sangma was a critical patient of vaginal bleeding, she was being “treated by a dentist”.

The dentist was guided of another doctor, who is also not a gynaecologist.

“The doctor’s progress sheet, information to the police station, referral card, timing and noting of doctor on the documents and analysis of CCTV footage reveals that the documents might have been prepared at a later stage but not spontaneously as being shown by Dr Anuj, Dr Anjali and hospital authorities,” the CBI report states.

“During the examination, Dr Anuj said he had checked the patient physically at 10.15 am. This fact is falsified by CCTV footage and it is prima facie proved that he was not in the hospital at 10.15 am and how can he check physically the patient.

Also read: Meghalaya teachers’ protest: VPP demands resignation of state home minister Lahkmen Rymbui

“Perusal to treatment papers of other patients admitted in the hospital during the relevant time revealed that no time is mentioned with signatures of doctors in their progress sheet and the case of Rosy Sangma, time is mentioned minute by minute. It revealed that in the case of Rosy Sangma time has been mentioned to cover up the negligence. In the doctor’s progress sheet of one patient Roshni, Dr Anuj has signed at 9 am on June 24 whereas he entered in the hospital at 10.26 am,” the CBI said in the report.

“Dr Anuj was also found misbehaving with Samuel while the latter tried to take live video in his mobile after Rosy’s death. As per CCTV footage, Dr Anuj did not like to show treatment papers to Samuel on his demand. The assaulted Samuel came under depression after the death of his aunt and committed suicide in his hotel room on the next day on June 25,” the CBI said.

Prima facie, the report said there was commission of offences punishable under Section 304-A of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the part of Dr Anuj and Dr Anjali.

“The CBI is contemplating to register a regular case against Dr Anuj Bishnoi and Dr Anjali Askh in connection with the case,” it added.