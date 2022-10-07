SHILLONG: Voice of People Party (VPP) has demanded the resignation of Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui.

VPP demanded the resignation of Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui over shelling of tear gas by police on protesting teachers in Shillong.

The VPP has condemned the use of tear gas shells by the police in Shillong on protesting teachers and their families on Thursday.

Notably, Lahkmen Rymbui is also the Meghalaya minister for education.

“The minister in-charge of home and education (Lahkmen Rymbui) must take moral responsibility of the incident and should resign immediately,” VPP general secretary Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon said.

He added: “The police personnel involved in this inhumane treatment of teachers and their families must also be booked.”

Police in Meghalaya capital Shillong, on Thursday, fired tear gas shells after agitating contractual teachers started to march to the state secretariat.

The teachers decided to march to the Meghalaya secretariat after the state government did not call them for talks after they were staging sit in protest for the past one month.

These contractual teachers have been protesting against the Meghalaya government demanding the state government to reinstate their services.