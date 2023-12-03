Guwahati: Rachel Rimeiaka Jyrwa from Meghalaya has been crowned Miss Hornbill International 2023, shining brightly at the grand finale held in Nagaland.

Mossang Tanusa Gogoi from Arunachal Pradesh and Vezotolü Shijoh from Nagaland followed closely, securing the second and third positions respectively.

Jyrwa’s achievements extend beyond this prestigious title, as she was also recognized as “Miss Beautiful Skin” at the Miss Shillong beauty pageant held in October, where she impressed the judges and emerged as a runner-up.

Rachel Rimeiaka Jyrwa is a resident of Mawlai, Shillong.

She has also won a prize of Rs 2 lakhs, along with an additional Rs 30,000 for her outstanding performance in various subtitles.

Currently pursuing a BA in English at Synod College, Shillong, Rachel has always harboured a passion for fashion and modelling.

Her journey with her impressive First Runner’s Up title at the Miss Shillong 2023 pageant.

Now, as Miss Hornbill International 2023, Rachel is poised to sign a one-year contract with Vogue Nagaland.