Dimapur: Day two of the Hornbill Festival at the Naga Heritage Village at Kisama on Saturday was marked by a cultural extravaganza.

The morning session of the cultural programme featured special performances by the Zeliang cultural troupe, Yimkhiung cultural troupe, Sumi cultural troupe, Kachari cultural troupe, Sangtam cultural troup, Rengma cultural troupe, Pochury cultural troupe, Phom cultural troupe and Lotha cultural troupe, showcasing their rich culture.

The cultural extravaganza was held under the theme “Cultural Connect.”

In the evening session of the programme, various tribes such as the Tikhir cultural troupe, Kuki cultural troupe, Chakhesang cultural troupe, Konyak cultural troupe, Khiamniungan cultural troupe, Ao cultural troupe, Garo cultural troupe, Chang cultural troupe and Angami cultural troupe showcased vibrant cultural extravaganza.

Ambassador of Colombia to India Dr Victor Echeverri Jaramillo graced the cultural programme as a guest.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio inaugurated the disability pride fair in commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities and the Millet Festival 2023 at the culmination of the International Year of Millet at the festival venue on the day.

The World War II Vintage Motor Car Rally, organised as part of the Hornbill festival, culminated at the World War II museum complex at Kisama on Saturday with German consulate general Kolkata Barbara Voss as the chief guest.

Speaking at the culmination programme, Voss lauded the idea of introducing the WW II Vintage Motor Car rally as part of the Hornbill Festival. She also thanked the Nagaland government for inviting the German band to showcase its music in the festival.

CM Rio, who is the host of the festival, said the Hornbill Festival was not only showcasing the rich culture and traditions of the Nagas but also showcasing the reminiscence of the history by organising the WW II Vintage Motor Car Rally as part of the festival.

Altogether, 21 vehicles vied for the rally including 12 vehicles from Dimapur and nine from Kohima. Participants from Slovakia and Germany also took part in the rally.