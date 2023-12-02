Shillong: The National People’s Party (NPP) and the United Democratic Party (UDP) in Meghalaya have officially decided to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections separately, a source said.

The decision comes after the NPP, the leading partner in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance coalition, announced its candidates for the polls.

The UDP had previously stated that it was open to the idea of fielding a common candidate with the NPP.

However, the NPP’s decision to announce its candidates has led to the UDP deciding to go its way, a source stated.

UDP’s working president, Paul Lyngdoh, stated that the party is now considering three to four candidates for the Shillong Lok Sabha seat.

He said that a decision on the party’s candidate will be made in a few weeks.

The NPP’s state president, Prestone Tynsong, stated that the party is not interested in a pre-poll alliance with the UDP.

He said that the NPP will contest the elections independently this time around.