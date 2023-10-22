Shillong: National People’s Party (NPP) leader and cabinet minister Comingone Ymbon ‘predicted’ that the Voice of the People Party (VPP) will not win any seats in the upcoming district council elections in Meghalaya.

Elections to the Khasi Hill Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) are due very soon and preparations have begun across the state.

Ymbon claimed that he can see VPP with zero seats as now people do not accept them in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills region.

He claimed that through the media reports, he can assert that the people are against the VPP.

“The reason I think you know better than me. I have seen in the newspaper you are against the VPP and people are also against the VPP”, he told reporters.

Ymbon further stated that the NPP will come back to power in the Khasi and Jaintia region after the ADC elections.

The elections are to be held next year.

He said that the NPP is not only fighting against the VPP but also against the UDP, Congress, and BJP during the elections in Meghalaya.

“But as of now I have seen the people of the state have given their mandate to the NPP (which is leading the) MDA government and I think this time also NPP will come back in the MDC elections,” Ymbon asserted.