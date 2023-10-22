Imphal: The former president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Manipur, Manoharmayum Barish Sharma, who is alleged to be the main culprit in the shooting of five people, including a woman and a teenager, surrendered to the police in the early hours on Sunday.

Sharma is the main accused in the October 14 night Khwairakpam Leikai Sega Road firing incident. Police have already arrested five people and seized a vehicle in connection with the crime, but the weapons used in the crime have not yet been recovered.

The former BJYM leader surrendered to the Imphal police after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh directed the police to arrest him as demanded by the “Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the indiscriminate shooting of innocent people.”

JAC convenor Chongtham Iboyaima conveyed that the Chief Minister has assured to arrest Sharma even if it is necessary to issue a warrant of arrest. The government will assist in the treatment of the five people who were injured in the incident, the CM further assured.

On October 14 at around 10:30 pm, about 20 unknown persons made a foiled attempt to abduct one Khaidem Seityajit, also known as Bobo (38). Bobo’s wife, Ranjana, told the newsmen that her husband uploaded a post on Facebook a few days back.

In response to his post, Sharma along with some unidentified masked men came to their house on that faithful night and tried to take her husband away.

Soon there were heated arguments. People started gathering and in their escape from the scene, the masked assailants fired several rounds before fleeing. Five people were injured in the actions of the armed men.

The local residents of the surrounding areas under the aegis of the newly formed JAC carried out a protest rally against the armed assailants and their unlawful activities.