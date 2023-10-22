GUWAHATI: Noted Assamese singer and musician Dasarath Das is no more.

Dasarath Das breathed his last on Sunday (October 22).

As per information, the eminent Assamese singer passed away at the Barpeta Medical College and Hospital (BMCH) in Assam.

Dasarth Das was a pioneer and one of the greatest pillars of the mobile theatre industry in Assam in its glory days.

He was reportedly suffering from various illnesses in recent times.

Dasarath Das was also the first recipient of the Silpi-Sainik Brajanath Sarma Award.

Das hailed from Angulia village in Baksa district of Assam.