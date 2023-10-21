Guwahati: While the railways plan in Meghalaya and specifically in Jaintia Hills has been going through hurdles, Cabinet Minister Comingone Ymbon said that the plans to introduce railroads would be a great advantage for the people.

The minister to validate his state said that Garo Hills which is connected to the country’s railway map has been benefiting from the trains.

He said that he had recently visited Garo Hills, Meghalaya and found that people used railsways to travel between Mendipathar to Guwahati for as little as Rs 30.

He said that for the same distance, taxis charged Rs 280 per passenger.

Ymbon said that residents of Mendipathar currently board the train at 7 am to sell their produce in Guwahati and return the same evening.

He also pointed out that the price of rice in Mendipathar is much lower than in Shillong, due to the high cost of transportation.

Speaking to reporters, Ymbon said that he had seen the benefits of railways in other countries and that he believed it would have a similar impact in Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya.

He pointed out that the cost of transportation would be significantly lower by train than by taxi, which would benefit both farmers and consumers.

The minister also said that railways would help to transport resources such as limestone and coal more efficiently, which would boost the local economy.

He also addressed concerns about the influx, saying that the state government had already passed an official resolution urging the Centre to implement the inner line permit (ILP) in Meghalaya.