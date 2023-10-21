Guwahati: Meghalaya Congress chief Vincent H Pala said the party is ready to welcome back former chief minister Mukul Sangma, who left the party in 2021 to join the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

Pala said any leader who left the party is welcome to return and that the Congress is a platform for everyone.

He also admitted that the party would have won more seats in the 2023 Assembly polls if Sangma had not joined the AITC.

Pala refused to comment on whether Sangma made a blunder by joining the AITC, saying that Sangma is in a better position to answer that question.

He also said that the Congress has not approached AITC state president Charles Pyngrope about returning to the party.

Earlier this year, there were reports of Mukul Sangma possibly joining the BJP.

However, Mukul Sangma had hit out at National People’s Party (NPP) national vice-president Prestone Tynsong for his remarks that the former will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his colleagues after the election.

Sangma accused Tynsong of making false promises to get votes.

He said that Tynsong had confessed in various election rallies that politicians “fool the public every five years and the voters fall into their trap.”

It was on February 2 that Tynsong alleged that Sangma and his team are planning to desert the TMC and join the BJP after the elections.