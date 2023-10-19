Shillong: The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Vincent H Pala said that the party is open to collaborating with other political parties, except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Pala said that they were ready for the alliance to address the needs of the indigenous people and to preserve their rich culture, customs, and traditions.

The MPCC chief stated in response to a query about the party’s decision to support the National People’s Party (NPP)-led executive committee in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), despite labelling the NPP as an ally of the BJP.

Pala explained that the Meghalaya Congress supported the NPP-led EC in KHADC to address the needs of the indigenous people and to preserve their rich culture, customs, and traditions.

He also said that the Congress is open to amending the Sixth Schedule, which governs the autonomous district councils in the Northeast region.

Pala added that the Congress is not aligned with the ideology of the NPP and that the party remains committed to its own principles.

He also said that the decision to support the NPP-led EC in KHADC was made after consulting with the party leadership in Delhi.

Pala further informed that the Bill to amend the Sixth Schedule was introduced in the Rajya Sabha in 2019 and that the state government of Meghalaya has provided its recommendations. He said that he believes that amending the Sixth Schedule will be a relatively swift process, taking only 2-3 days.