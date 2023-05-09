Shillong: North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum, belonging to the Voice of the People Party (VPP) has given the Meghalaya government a deadline of May 12 to resolve the relocation issue of the Harijan Colony residents in Shillong.

Nongrum expressed his dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the matter and said that he plans to meet Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on the deadline day.

Nongrum clarified that his protest was not communal but against the government’s policy towards its employees.

Also Read: Assam: Police officer arrested in alleged sexual abuse case

He demanded that the government take prompt action to relocate the employees of the colony on humanitarian grounds and that they should obey the government’s orders.

HoHe also highlighted the barricade on the way to the colony, which has caused congestion in Shillong, and expressed concerns about the residents’ health hazards.

He suggested that a multi-purpose complex-cum-parking area should be constructed on the land.

Also Read: Assam | Crackdown on child marriage to be intensified, more arrests soon: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

It is worth noting that the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) has rejected the government’s proposal to relocate the 342 families of Harijan Colony to the existing land of the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB).

However, Deputy Chief Minister Tynsong stated that the relocation of the colony from Them Iew Mawlong must occur.