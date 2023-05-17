Shillong: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) staged a sit-in demonstration on Wednesday to demand that all recruitment processes be put on hold pending a review of the state reservation policy in Meghalaya.

A large group of people gathered at the parking lot near the Additional Secretariat in Shillong, with placards in their hands, seeking the immediate postponement of the recruitment process.

Also Read: Assam | Angkita Dutta harrasment case: Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to IYC chief Srinivas BV

The VPP chief, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, said that the issue is about putting on hold all recruitment processes pending a review of the reservation policy.

He also welcomed the Chief Minister’s decision to hold an all-party meeting on May 19 to discuss the issue.

Also Read: Mukroh firing: NHRC directs Assam and Meghalaya to submit final action taken report

The VPP had earlier held a gathering at the same venue on May 12 before marching to the Main Secretariat to submit a memorandum to the government.

The party has been demanding that the government review the reservation policy and ensure that all communities are given a fair chance in the recruitment process.

The government has not yet responded to the VPP’s demands.