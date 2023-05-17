SHILLONG: The Meghalaya police is verifying the intel relating to ‘re-grouping’ of the banned Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA).

This was informed by Meghalaya director general of police (DGP) LR Bishnoi.

Informing this Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi said that all district SPs are verifying the intel and in most likelihood will submit their reports within a week.

“All the district SPs are verifying this input in their respective areas. Once verification is completed, they will submit their reports,” the Meghalaya DGP said.

He added: “Once we receive the reports, we will be able to authenticity of the intel.”

Meanwhile, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has denied to comment on the reports claiming that the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) is re-grouping in the state.

“I can’t comment on it as I have not seen it (the intel report),” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

However, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma reacting to the reports said that the government “don’t take anything lightly”.

“We have to filter out the intels and see which one has got any kind of actual weightage or not,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said while briefing media in Shillong on Tuesday (May 16).

The Meghalaya CM added: “These procedures are very complicated. Sometimes out of 100-200 report, we find out only one or two of them have actual weightage.”

“It’s difficult to say right now (about GNLA regrouping),” CM Sangma said.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma further said: “As a government, we don’t take anything lightly.”

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma also said he will be convening a meeting to conduct an internal assessment on the matter.

It may be mentioned here that recently reports, based on a leaked classified document, claimed that GNLA is regrouping in Garo Hills region of Meghalaya.

The classified document claims that meetings are conducted in various places in Garo Hills of Meghalaya such as Jadi, Nongal, and Chalang to ‘mobilise’ the youth to join the GNLA.

It also states that around 500 youth were already recruited by the GNLA.

They were allegedly being sent to Nagaland and Myanmar for training.

It may be mentioned here that in 2018, Sohan D Shira – the then commander-in-chief – of the GNLA was gunned down in an operation by Meghalaya police after which the banned militant organisation faded.

A few followers of Shira remained and they were never arrested as they kept moving from one place to another.

However, the recent report might be of great concern.