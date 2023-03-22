Shillong: VPP legislator Ardent M Basaiawmoit reportedly expressed his disappointment with the State government for failing to protect the interest of its own public sector undertakings, such as the Mawmluh Cherra Cement Limited (MCCL) at Sohra in Meghalaya.

He noted that the employees at the MCCL in Sohra, Meghalaya are not receiving their salaries regularly and that there is a risk of them being stopped completely.

Basaiawmoit also expressed surprise over the government’s earlier claim of not being able to invest Rs 190 crore to revive the MCCL, considering they (the Meghalaya government) are spending Rs 200 crore on a shopping mall at the MTC building in Khyndai Lad.

The VPP legislator further expressed his opposition to the moves of the government to go for a joint venture to revive MCCL, as he believes it is not in the best interest of the people of Sohra.

He urged the State government to step in and invest in the MCCL.