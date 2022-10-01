SHILLONG: The Mawmluh cave at Sohra in Meghalaya has been selected by the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) of UNESCO as one of the “First 100 IUGS Geological Sites” in the world.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma tweeted: “Mawmluh Cave in Sohra, Meghalaya known for the ‘Meghalayan Age’ has been selected by @theIUGS(@UNESCO) as one of the ‘FIRST 100 IUGS GEOLOGICAL SITES’ in the world.”

“IUGS 60th Anniversary Event in Zumaia, Basque Coast UNESCO Global Geopark (Spain) will declare The First 100 IUGS Geological Heritage Sites selected from 181 candidate sites from 56 countries,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma added.

Mawmluh cave at Sohra in Meghalaya is one of the longest caves in Indian sub-continent as it stretches for about 4500 meters.

Locally known as Krem Mawmluh, this cave is located at a distance of around half a kilometre to west of Cherrapunjee in Meghalaya.

It is one of the prominent tourist attractions of the destination.

The entry to this cave is located at a height of 10 ft above sea level.

In addition, there is a pool inside the cave, which is formed as a result of five different rivers finding their way inside the cave.